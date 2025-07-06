New school in Azerbaijan’s Khidirli village offers comprehensive facilities for students (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A new kindergarten-nursery built in Khidirli village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district is designed to accommodate 120 children, Leyla Sarabi, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, told journalists during a media tour, Trend reports.

“The facility includes group rooms, a music hall, and sports halls. All necessary conditions have been created to ensure that children feel comfortable and carefree while receiving high-quality education and upbringing. The kindergarten is surrounded by green areas, sports and playgrounds, and gazebos. Solar panels have also been installed on the roof of the building,” Sarabi noted.

She added that a club and community center was also built in Khidirli village, inaugurated with the participation of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

“The building houses a 190-seat assembly hall, a buffet, rehearsal halls for dance, club rooms, and various administrative offices. The center has all the facilities required to host social and cultural events, folk festivals, and other community gatherings,” she said.

Sarabi also shared detailed information about the newly built Aykol Manas Secondary School in Khidirli.

“The foundation stone for the 528-seat school was laid in April 2024 by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. The school complex covers an area of 2.7 hectares and consists of five blocks, including a sports hall block,” she said.

The school features 21 classrooms, two preschool classes, two computer science rooms, two technology rooms, a military training classroom, three laboratories, a library, a sports and assembly hall, and a canteen.

“The school’s material and technical base creates comprehensive conditions for students to receive a high-quality education. A large sports ground with a running track, play areas, and recreational spaces has also been built on the school premises, benefiting both students and the wider community,” Sarabi added.