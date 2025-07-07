TBC Uzbekistan introduces life insurance to broaden financial services

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 4. TBC Uzbekistan has officially launched its insurance services under the brand TBC Insurance, Trend reports.

The insurance solution is seamlessly embedded within the TBC UZ mobile platform and initially provides a credit life insurance offering. Per the organization's disclosure, upwards of 140,000 insurance contracts have been disseminated since the service's preliminary rollout in April 2025. The strategic diversification into an expanded portfolio of personal insurance offerings is slated for imminent execution.



The insurance credential was conferred by the National Agency of Perspective Projects of Uzbekistan in March 2025.



The organization articulated that the insurance initiative constitutes a pivotal component of its overarching strategy to cultivate a holistic digital banking ecosystem. Over the preceding fiscal year, TBC Uzbekistan has launched a suite of innovative financial instruments, encompassing both debit and credit card offerings, as well as tailored banking solutions specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises.



TBC Uzbekistan functions as a strategic subsidiary under the umbrella of the London-listed TBC Bank Group, establishing itself as a pivotal player within the digital financial ecosystem of Central Asia.