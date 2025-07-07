Baku, Astana hold talks on securities regulation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The registration of securities was among the key topics discussed during a visit by a delegation from Kazakhstan’s Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market (ARDFM) to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), aimed at exchanging experience and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

According to the CBA, the main objective of the ARDFM delegation’s visit was to deepen professional dialogue between the two countries' financial regulatory authorities as part of ongoing technical cooperation.

During the meetings, CBA representatives shared insights on the procedures for registering securities, the regulatory framework for Islamic financial instruments, the securitization process, and the role of special financial institutions.

In turn, the Kazakh delegation presented their experience on a range of important topics, including regulatory requirements for reviewing and approving prospectuses, financial statements, and other documentation; the legal framework for green bonds; the application of differentiated approaches to corporate securities issuance; and the use of guarantees and subsidies in bond markets.

The visit was organized under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the CBA and ARDFM in May of this year. The memorandum provides for cooperation on market development and oversight standards, the exchange of information on regulatory innovations, and efforts to improve supervisory mechanisms for financial market participants.