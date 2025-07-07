Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 7

Economy Materials 7 July 2025 10:16 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 2 currencies increased, while 43 currencies decreased compared to July 3.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 598,223 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 704,285 rials. On July 3, the euro was priced at 707,630 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 7

Rial on July 3

1 US dollar

USD

598,223

600,222

1 British pound

GBP

816,513

817,625

1 Swiss franc

CHF

753,292

757,677

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,581

62,881

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

59,333

59,453

1 Danish krone

DKK

94,450

94,845

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,999

7,016

1 UAE Dirham

AED

162,893

163,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,960,406

1,966,656

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

210,524

211,091

100 Japanese yen

JPY

414,947

417,493

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,208

76,461

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,557,221

1,559,534

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

439,761

440,644

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

362,733

364,695

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,039

34,105

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,014

15,087

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,600

7,614

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

164,347

164,896

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,696

45,820

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

46

1 Australian dollar

AUD

392,039

394,400

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

159,526

160,059

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,591,019

1,596,335

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

469,408

471,357

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

488,497

490,505

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,934

20,014

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

285

286

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

437,217

442,280

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,091

111,315

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,499

83,766

100 Thai baht

THB

1,851,065

1,853,898

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

141,723

142,280

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

439,029

442,280

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

843,756

846,575

1 euro

EUR

704,285

707,630

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

115,260

115,759

1 Georgian lari

GEL

220,008

220,811

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,913

37,022

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,654

8,570

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

182,815

183,284

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

351,896

353,073

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,060,045

1,065,123

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,481

61,335

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

170,910

171,018

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

5,378

5,523

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,751 rials and $1 costs 714,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,852 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,687 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 903,000–906,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials.

