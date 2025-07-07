Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7.​ Iran’s Central Bank has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the Central Bank, the value of 2 currencies increased, while 43 currencies decreased compared to July 3.

The Central Bank reported that the official rate for 1 US dollar is 598,223 rials, while 1 euro is valued at 704,285 rials. On July 3, the euro was priced at 707,630 rials.

Currency Rial on July 7 Rial on July 3 1 US dollar USD 598,223 600,222 1 British pound GBP 816,513 817,625 1 Swiss franc CHF 753,292 757,677 1 Swedish króna SEK 62,581 62,881 1 Norwegian krone NOK 59,333 59,453 1 Danish krone DKK 94,450 94,845 1 Indian rupee INR 6,999 7,016 1 UAE Dirham AED 162,893 163,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,960,406 1,966,656 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 210,524 211,091 100 Japanese yen JPY 414,947 417,493 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 76,208 76,461 1 Omani rial OMR 1,557,221 1,559,534 1 Canadian dollar CAD 439,761 440,644 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 362,733 364,695 1 South African rand ZAR 34,039 34,105 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,014 15,087 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,600 7,614 1 Qatari riyal QAR 164,347 164,896 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 45,696 45,820 1 Syrian pound SYP 46 46 1 Australian dollar AUD 392,039 394,400 1 Saudi riyal SAR 159,526 160,059 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,591,019 1,596,335 1 Singapore dollar SGD 469,408 471,357 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 488,497 490,505 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,934 20,014 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 285 286 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 437,217 442,280 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,091 111,315 1 Chinese yuan CNY 83,499 83,766 100 Thai baht THB 1,851,065 1,853,898 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 141,723 142,280 1,000 South Korean won KRW 439,029 442,280 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 843,756 846,575 1 euro EUR 704,285 707,630 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 115,260 115,759 1 Georgian lari GEL 220,008 220,811 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 36,913 37,022 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,654 8,570 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 182,815 183,284 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 351,896 353,073 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,060,045 1,065,123 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,481 61,335 1 Turkmen manat TMT 170,910 171,018 Venezuelan bolívar VES 5,378 5,523

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 840,751 rials and $1 costs 714,138 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 817,852 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,687 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 903,000–906,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 1.03-1.06 million rials.