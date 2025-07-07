ECO Summit in Azerbaijan's Khankendi carries major political, symbolic weight – Pakistani expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The 17th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, carries profound political and symbolic significance, Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF), Islamabad, told Trend.

"The high-level regional summit, the 17th ECO Summit, held in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, carries profound political and symbolic significance. Hosting it in an area recently liberated and now undergoing rapid reconstruction demonstrates Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace, stability, and inclusive regional development and also symbolizes the country’s success in reintegrating its territories and showcases the potential of post-conflict zones to emerge as platforms for international cooperation," he said.

Khalid Taimur Akram noted that this summit reaffirms Azerbaijan’s leadership in fostering unity among ECO member states by providing a space for constructive dialogue on shared economic, environmental, and strategic goals. He added that symbolically, the summit sent a strong message of renewal and resilience, showing Azerbaijan’s vision of transforming Khankendi into a center for sustainable development and connectivity.

"The summit’s slogan, 'ECO’s New Vision for a Reliable and Climate-Resilient Future,' aligned perfectly with the setting, an area that is being rebuilt with forward-looking policies. The high-level participation further underlined the trust and importance the international community places in Azerbaijan’s role in shaping the region’s future," he emphasized.

Regarding the climate agenda, Khalid Taimur Akram stated that it took center stage at the 17th ECO Summit, reflecting a genuine commitment among member states to transition toward a green economy. "Azerbaijan’s leadership in championing climate action was evident through the summit’s focus on sustainability, clean energy, and environmental resilience," he added.

He noted that the emphasis on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and smart technologies in agriculture and industry demonstrates a shared regional vision for eco-friendly development. He pointed out that initiatives like Kyrgyzstan’s “Mountain Youth and Climate” platform and the establishment of the ECO Clean Energy Centre further signal a strategic shift toward climate-focused collaboration.

"These efforts not only align with the ECO Vision 2025 but also position the organization as an active player in global climate governance. The summit marked a crucial step in solidifying ECO’s role in climate diplomacy. Overall, the summit showcased a tangible and positive transition among ECO states toward green economic practices and sustainable growth," he stressed.

On the topic of digital infrastructure, Khalid Taimur Akram remarked that developing robust digital infrastructure and creating a unified digital platform are vital for streamlining logistics along the Middle Corridor and enhancing regional e-commerce and e-governance integration.

The expert noted that the 17th ECO Summit reaffirmed the importance of digital connectivity as a cornerstone of regional growth and economic modernization. He explained that as transport routes such as railways, roads, and waterways are being revitalized, complementing them with digital systems ensures efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

"A unified digital platform can simplify trade procedures, reduce costs, and boost employment by enabling small businesses and entrepreneurs to access wider markets. Furthermore, integrating e-governance enhances public service delivery, accountability, and trust among ECO member states," he highlighted.

Khalid Taimur Akram added that the collective commitment to expanding digital technologies demonstrates a shared vision for inclusive progress.

"Such efforts will not only unlock the full potential of regional trade and transport but also foster sustainable development, innovation, and deeper economic integration across the region," he concluded.

Regarding the role of youth, women, and the business community, he underlined, "The youth, women, and the business community also have a pivotal role to play in implementing ECO’s long-term strategic vision, and their active participation would ensure inclusive, innovative, and sustainable development across the region."

He noted that youth can bring fresh ideas, digital skills, and a forward-looking mindset essential for driving technological transformation and entrepreneurship. He emphasized that women’s empowerment fosters social balance and enhances productivity, particularly in sectors like education, healthcare, and small enterprises.

"The business community, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), serves as a vital engine for job creation, investment, and regional trade. ECO is dedicated to creating collaborative industrial ventures, advancing agro-technologies, and enhancing food security by promoting project-based economic activities and enhancing institutional capabilities," Khalid Taimur Akram said.

He concluded that the collective efforts of all individuals can boost innovation, accelerate productivity, and solidify ECO’s role in shaping a stable, prosperous, and cooperative regional future.