Kazakhstan's Atyrau forms sister-region partnership with Chinese Liaoning

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 7. Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Serik Shapkenov took part in the forum of friendship of peoples and sister cities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was held in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province in northeast China, and signed a protocol on twinning relations between the cities, Trend reports via the regional administration.

“This agreement will allow for the development of economic ties, implementation of joint investment projects, strengthening interaction between entrepreneurs of the two regions, exchange of experiences, as well as close cooperation in the fields of education, science, and infrastructure,” the information notes.

Moreover, to ensure systematic coordination of the protocol's implementation, a joint working group of representatives from government bodies and interested organizations is planned to be established in the future.

The delegation from Atyrau Region, headed by Serik Shapkenov, is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China (PRC) as part of a mandate from the President of Kazakhstan to attract investments to the region and develop its industry.

According to the information, the delegation includes representatives from the regional business community, government bodies responsible for investment attraction, and members of parliament.

During the visit, the Atyrau delegation will visit four provinces and eight cities, familiarize themselves with the activities of 15 enterprises, and hold meetings with six investors.

Liaoning Province is located in the northeastern part of the People's Republic of China. It consists of 14 cities, and its total population exceeds 40 million people.

China is one of the main trade and investment partners, not only for Kazakhstan but for the entire region. Last year, trade between China and Central Asian countries reached $95 billion, with almost half of that amount attributed to Kazakhstan. According to China's General Administration of Customs, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China grew to $43.8 billion in 2024. From January through April 2025, the trade turnover between China and Kazakhstan reached $8.5 billion.