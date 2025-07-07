Kazakhstan looks for new oil export routes via Azerbaijan: spotlight on Baku-Supsa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are steadily deepening their energy partnership, moving well beyond traditional logistics. As the region faces geopolitical shifts, changing export dynamics, and sanctions affecting several Caspian countries, the need for diversified oil export routes has become more urgent than ever for Astana.

In an interview with Trend, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, said the Baku–Supsa pipeline is among the most promising routes for delivering Kazakh oil to Black Sea ports.

“In the first half of this year, around 750,000 tons of oil were transported via existing routes, compared to nearly 1.5 million tons over the whole of last year,” the minister noted.

He added that Kazakhstan plans to maintain similar volumes in 2025, but is ready to increase them if market conditions are favorable. “We’re in regular contact with our colleagues at SOCAR and are exploring all possible transport corridors, including Baku–Supsa,” Akkenzhenov said.

The advantage of Baku-Supsa

The Baku–Supsa pipeline offers clear competitive advantages for companies whose oil grades are well-suited to refineries on the Black Sea coast. Experts note that the route remains attractive for both producers and traders, providing stable access to Black Sea ports and onward delivery to European markets.

With an annual capacity of up to 5 million tons, the pipeline also remains a strategic alternative for Kazakhstan, especially as the country seeks to diversify its export routes. In the long term, Baku–Supsa strengthens Azerbaijan’s role as a key transit hub in the region.

Beyond the pipeline

In an exclusive interview with Trend, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov emphasized that Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan energy cooperation goes far beyond oil transport.

“We’re always looking at new opportunities with our partners at SOCAR. We’ve seen steady year-on-year growth in volumes transported through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline,” he said.

According to Khassenov, the two companies are also working together on industrial safety, digitalization, and decarbonization.

“This partnership is built on mutual trust and shared interests between both governments and national energy companies,” he added.

Transit growth and future plans

KazMunayGas First Deputy Chairman Kurmangazy Iskaziyev said Kazakhstan plans to boost oil transit through the Aktau–Baku–Ceyhan route to 1.7 million tons in 2025.

“The volume of Kazakh oil transported along the Aktau–Baku–Ceyhan route under our agreement with SOCAR has already increased to 1.4 million tons — up 27%. We aim to raise that to 1.7 million tons this year,” Iskaziyev said at an expanded meeting of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

This growth highlights not only the economic viability of the route but also the strong political and operational coordination between the two countries. In 2022, KMG and SOCAR signed a framework agreement on oil transit, followed by a pilot shipment of 7,000 tons from the Kashagan field in March 2023.

By the end of 2024, Kazakhstan’s oil transport volume reached 83.5 million tons — a 4% increase over the previous year.

Energy partnership as a pillar of regional stability

The energy partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is entering a new phase, combining traditional oil cooperation with green and digital initiatives. For Kazakhstan, using routes through Azerbaijan helps reduce transport risks and expand export reach. For Azerbaijan, it reinforces its position as a major Caspian transit hub connecting global energy markets.

Both countries have shown a shared commitment to adapting to global challenges — ensuring not just energy security, but also the long-term sustainability of their economies.