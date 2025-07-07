Uzbekistan powers ahead in renewables with micro hydropower projects
Photo: Center for Media Analysis
Uzbekgidroenergo JSC has launched five micro hydroelectric power plants in the Republic of Karakalpakstan, enhancing local renewable energy capacity. The initiative aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader strategy to expand clean energy infrastructure and encourages private sector participation through public-private partnerships.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy