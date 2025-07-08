Iran's National Drilling Company announces details on drilling rig purchase

NIDC plans to buy 15 drilling rigs worth $800 million this year, Trend reports. The rigs will have 1,000 to 3,000 horsepower and feature modern technology. The purchase is approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and supported by the Ministry of Oil.

