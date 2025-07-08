Iran's National Drilling Company announces details on drilling rig purchase
NIDC plans to buy 15 drilling rigs worth $800 million this year, Trend reports. The rigs will have 1,000 to 3,000 horsepower and feature modern technology. The purchase is approved by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and supported by the Ministry of Oil.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy