IEA verdicts: Lithuania running path toward sustainable energy goals (VIDEO)

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The International Energy Agency (IEA) unveiled its latest in-depth review of Lithuania’s energy policy on Monday, highlighting the country’s progress toward strategic energy goals and outlining key recommendations for future development, Trend reports.

The event marked the first official visit to Lithuania by IEA Executive Director Dr. Fatih Birol, who joined Lithuanian Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, ambassadors, policymakers, industry leaders, and independent experts for the launch and a high-level discussion on energy challenges ahead. Topics included energy system flexibility, investment attraction, green technology deployment, and regional cooperation.

“Diversification, market predictability, and cross-border collaboration—these are the golden rules for any country pursuing a secure and sustainable energy future. Energy security is now a matter of national security. It requires coordinated efforts not only from energy professionals but from all government institutions and political leaders,” said Birol.

Minister Vaičiūnas underscored Lithuania’s values and ambition in the sector.

“Energy is more than just engineering—it reflects our core values: ambition, resolve, cooperation, creativity, execution, and ultimately, success,” he said. “What comes next? First and foremost, the implementation of IEA’s recommendations. We will also place heightened focus on protecting critical energy infrastructure. Being a member of the IEA sends a powerful signal to our energy community and the broader public: Lithuania is not only a regional leader, but an emerging global one. The IEA’s review gives us a solid foundation for even more targeted decision-making,” he stressed.

The panel discussion included EPSO-G CEO Mindaugas Keizeris, Lithuanian Energy Agency Director Agnė Bagočiutė, and Lithuanian Renewable Energy Confederation President Martynas Nagevičius. The conversation was moderated by Vilnius University lecturer and former vice minister Romas Švedas.

Following the event, Minister Vaičiūnas and Dr. Birol held meetings with Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas and Speaker of the Seimas Saulius Skvernelis.

The full English version of the IEA’s Lithuania Energy Policy Review and a summary in Lithuanian are available online.