BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. The Makmal transshipment station has been identified as a key facility on the Kyrgyz section of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Bakyt Torobayev said during the 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail in China's Beijing, Trend reports via the government.

In his address, he drove home the point about the strategic importance of carving out new transport corridors, particularly shining a light on the significance of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project.

He noted that a coordinated project schedule has been approved at the highest level, technical standards have been aligned among the participating countries, and mechanisms have been established to promptly resolve emerging issues.

As articulated by Torobayev, the initiative encompasses the establishment of logistics hubs, storage facilities, customs frameworks, and multimodal service offerings, all of which will underpin the development of an integrated transport infrastructure throughout the corridor.



"The corridor provides the most efficient rail connectivity between the Eastern and Western regions, facilitating expedited freight transit to European and Middle Eastern markets while establishing a critical logistical conduit," he stated.



The Cabinet of Ministers has indicated that the cumulative linear extent of the railway infrastructure traversing Kyrgyzstan will surpass 304 kilometers. Construction operations are currently in progress across all segments, with a cumulative capital infusion projected at $4.7 billion.



The geopolitical demarcation delineating the territorial boundaries between the Kyrgyz Republic and the People's Republic of China extends in excess of 1,000 kilometers. The dynamics of bilateral trade have experienced a substantial escalation, amplifying eightfold in recent fiscal cycles, culminating in a valuation of $23 billion in the preceding annum.



The 12th World Congress on High-Speed Rail has convened stakeholders from more than 108 nations and will span three days, concentrating on the advancement of high-velocity rail infrastructure.

