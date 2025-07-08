Lithuania, Netherlands rolling up sleeves to deepen political and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys is traveling to The Hague today for a working visit, where he will meet with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkam, Trend reports.

The two foreign ministers are anticipated to engage in a dialogue regarding bilateral political and economic synergies, alongside exploring subsequent measures to enhance and synchronize support mechanisms for Ukraine.



The agenda will encompass pivotal regional and EU-centric matters, including the fortification of European security frameworks, the trajectory of EU enlargement dynamics, and the enhancement of competitive paradigms throughout the Union.



In conjunction with the official itinerary, Minister Budrys will also engage in a ceremonial homage at the commemorative site honoring the casualties of the MH17 incident.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel