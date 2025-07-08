Azerbaijan's ASCO, Chinese company lean forward to next level of ties (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. A powwow took place at ASCO, one of the cogs in Azerbaijan's AZCON Holding wheel, with delegates from the Chinese SPSI Cloud Port Development Group Co., Ltd., who are in town for a visit, ASCO said in a statement, Trend reports.

The convening, featuring delegates from both AZCON Holding and ASCO, engaged in dialogue regarding synergistic opportunities within the realm of multimodal transportation, the advancement of port and logistics infrastructures, and the execution of collaborative investment and operational initiatives.



During the meeting, the stakeholders reached a consensus to delve deeper into collaborative trajectories, persist in discussions regarding domains of reciprocal significance, and implement strategic initiatives.



The primary objective of the Chinese delegation's visit to our nation was to engage in a comprehensive assessment of the logistics and transportation sectors functioning within Azerbaijan, evaluate potential investment avenues, and deliberate on collaborative prospects in the realm of global import-export commerce.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel