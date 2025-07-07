Iran wraps up platform overhauls at joint gas field with Qatar
Iran has completed the overhaul of 11 platforms in its section of the South Pars gas field. Ggas production and related operations remained uninterrupted during the 12-day Israeli airstrikes. The company continues efforts to ensure stable energy output from the joint field with Qatar.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy