Kyrgyzstan proposes revival of high-level Coordination Council with Tajikistan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 8. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Zhaparov has proposed restoring the activities of the High Interstate Coordination Council between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the level of heads of state, Trend reports, citing the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

He made the proposal during expanded-format talks with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon, held as part of his state visit to Tajikistan.

Zhaparov also suggested creating an interparliamentary mechanism involving friendship groups and relevant parliamentary committees from both countries. He called for continuing the work of the intergovernmental commission on the demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and for establishing a permanent cooperation mechanism between border regions in the form of a forum or council of regions.

The president articulated that convening a business symposium and executing synergistic agreements among commercial stakeholders during the visit would catalyze novel avenues for trade and economic collaboration.



He emphasized that enhancing synergies between the border regions should prioritize not merely the advancement of trade initiatives but also the augmentation of cultural and humanitarian collaborations.

“Joint events involving cultural and art figures from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, such as the concert Eternal Friendship, will provide an additional impetus to bring the peoples of our two countries closer together,” Zhaparov said.

The president also expressed support for initiatives to organize joint exhibitions, creative forums, and culture days aimed at deepening mutual understanding and good-neighborly relations.

Kyrgyzstan’s president is on a state visit to Tajikistan on March 8–9. During the visit, a Kyrgyz-Tajik business forum is also planned at the invitation of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

On March 13, 2025, the heads of state signed the Treaty on the State Border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in Bishkek. This agreement put an end to decades-long disputes dating back to the Soviet era and marked an important milestone in bilateral relations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel