Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army visits Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, left for an official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Chief of General Staff of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, Trend reports.

Pursuant to the program of an official visit, Colonel General K.Valiyev is scheduled to hold a number of meetings with the military leadership of the Kingdom, as well as visit the Islamic Military Counterterrorism Coalition Center.