Azerbaijan poised to host branch of Global Sustainable Transport Innovation Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Global Forum on Sustainable Transport was held in China with the participation of representatives from various countries, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The forum aimed to develop a unified strategy and comprehensive approach for sustainable transport development, facilitate the exchange of innovative initiatives, and strengthen global cooperation in digital development, green and low-carbon technologies, inclusivity, and the safety of transport systems.

Azerbaijan was represented at the forum by Head of the Transport Policy Department of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Fariz Aliyev.

The forum focused on three key initiatives proposed to effectively implement the stated goals: the Framework Agreement on Development and Cooperation in Global Sustainable Transport, the Sustainable Transport Index, and Best Practices in Global Sustainable Transport.

The discussions emphasized that these initiatives would significantly contribute to the global transition to environmentally friendly transportation. Among the main objectives were enhancing international cooperation in sustainable transport, aligning policies, regulations, technologies, and investments among countries, creating a comprehensive evaluation system to measure support for green transformation and sustainable transport development, and recognizing and showcasing major achievements in global sustainable transport as part of the UN's Decade of Sustainable Transport plan.

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani representative was introduced to the activities of the Global Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center, operating under China's Ministry of Transport and contributing to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals since 2022.

Discussions were also held regarding cooperation in the field of sustainable transport and the potential establishment of a branch of the Center in Azerbaijan. It was noted that opening such a center in the country would be highly significant for advancing research and innovation in the transport sector.

Additionally, the Chinese side was informed about Azerbaijan’s active engagement in global sustainable transport initiatives, its steps to support these goals, and its commitment to green transport across all platforms, including the upcoming hosting of COP29 and the country’s leadership on international platforms such as the International Transport Forum.

