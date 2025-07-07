Sales figures released for Iran Energy Exchange
During the Iranian trading week from June 28 to July 2, 2025, total sales on Iran’s Energy Exchange reached 58.3 trillion rials — approximately $97.5 million. According to the Iran Energy Exchange, 61% of all sales during the week were made through the international trading floor.
