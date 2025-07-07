Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan advance industrial ties with strategic joint venture

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 7. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Kara-Suu’s Osh Non-Woven Fabric Factory of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbek firm Eko Prom Energo, with support from the Kyrgyz Trade Mission in Tashkent under the country’s Ministry of Economy and Commerce, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz ministry.

The agreement paves the way for a joint industrial enterprise in Kyrgyzstan focused on import substitution, modern technology adoption, and expansion of industrial capacity. In its initial phase, the venture will supply and install advanced equipment, including coal-, gas-, and thermal-oil boilers, transformer substations, LPG storage tanks, and water-treatment facilities.

A second phase entails market analysis and structured plans to localize these technologies and infrastructure solutions within Kyrgyzstan. This initiative is expected to boost local manufacturing, attract investment, and generate new employment opportunities.

The MoU reflects a growing commitment from the private sectors of both nations to achieve shared industrialization and sustainable economic development goals.