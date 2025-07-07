Azerbaijan advances skills training with new vocational center in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The construction of a new building of Fuzuli Vocational Education Center for 700 students is in full swing, the annual report of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the requirements of the modern labor market, the Center is planned to train such specialties as mechanic on aircraft and aircraft engines, technician on repair of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), mechanic on aviation ground equipment, as well as a number of other advanced and innovative specialties.

Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, all territories liberated from occupation are currently undergoing a period of major construction and restoration. Karabakh and East Zangezur are being revived. Thousands of former internally displaced persons are returning to their native lands, and life is being rejuvenated in these areas.

The demining of these areas and the construction of essential infrastructure for daily life are among the most important efforts in the restoration, reconstruction, and development of new infrastructure in the liberated territories. At the same time, the creation and development of new activities related to agriculture, as well as the service, trade, construction, transport, and other sectors, hold significant importance.

All ongoing reconstruction, restoration, and urban planning efforts in Karabakh and East Zangezur are aimed at improving living standards through the application of advanced urbanization models. Within the framework of the Great Return Program, large-scale initiatives are underway in the liberated territories to develop human capital. These include the establishment of a social services network, enhancement of infrastructure and material resources, increasing employment opportunities for those returning to their homelands, providing quality healthcare and education services, and the restoration and reconstruction of cultural and sports facilities.