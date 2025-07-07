Azerbaijan, Pakistan debate current state of strategic relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. On July 7, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with the parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

At the meeting it was emphasized that strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan are built on the principles of friendship and brotherhood. Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the visit was another manifestation of the high level of relations between the two countries. Referring to the guests' meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament said the head of state pays special attention to strengthening relations between our countries.

During the talk it was noted that the Azerbaijani people highly appreciate Pakistan's support during the 30-year occupation of our lands by Armenia and in the Patriotic War.

Noting the special role of high-level visits in the development of relations between the two countries, the chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament talked of the special role of President Ilham Aliyev's visits to Pakistan, visits of heads of state of Pakistan to Azerbaijan and documents signed. It was noted that participation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit held in Khankendi a few days ago is another example of our friendship.

Speaking about inter-parliamentary ties, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that the parliaments of both countries successfully operate mutual friendship groups, and today very good relations have been established between our legislative bodies. Our parliaments closely cooperate in a number of international organizations. It was noted that the established format of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye is one of the achievements of our strategic allies.

At the meeting, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also highlighted the trilateral summit of Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye leaders held in Lachin on May 28 this year and emphasized the importance of the summit. Noting that cooperation in the trilateral format continues within the parliaments as well, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova shared her views on the planned Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of Parliaments.

Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed gratitude for hospitality and invitation to our country, and said Pakistan and Azerbaijan are brotherly countries which always support each other. The Assembly Speaker thanked Azerbaijan for showing solidarity with Pakistan in the conflict with India.

He said that strengthening ties between the geographical locations of our countries is of great importance for the future. It was noted that Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan at all international levels.

The guest said the participation of heads of state and government in the summit held in Khankendi a few days ago was both a message to the world and support for Azerbaijan's victory.

In the course of the talk, the Speaker of the National Assembly shared his views on the prospects of development of inter-parliamentary relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, exchange of mutual experience, provided information on the structure and principles of work of the Pakistani parliament, talked of the important role of regular mutual visits.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.