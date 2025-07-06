Iran rolls out incentives to lure foreign investment into Qom Province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. More than $3 million of foreign investments have been attracted to Qom province, located in central Iran, during the first three months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through June 21, 2025), Director General of Qom Province Department of Iran's Ministry of Economy and Finance Mehdi Farahani told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 6 projects have attracted foreign investments in Qom province in 3 months.

Farahani said the country has attracted investments from the Persian Gulf and neighboring countries.

The official pointed out that a total of about $14 million worth of foreign investment project licenses have been issued in Qom province during three months.

Iran's Ministry of Economy and Finance announced that in the first two months of the current Iranian year (from March 21 through May 20, 2025), a total of 177 projects worth $8.5 billion of foreign investment have been approved in Iran.