Azerbaijani SSS Chief inspires young officers to commit fully to nation and motherland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ The young officers who are graduates of this educational institution named after the Great Leader should base their activities on the principles of endless loyalty to the Motherland and the People set the task of protecting the security of the state as their highest goal, be always vigilant and keep alive the legacy of professionalism in the security agencies of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Chief of the Azerbaijani SSS Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev said during a speech at the graduation ceremony, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that the material and technical base and personnel potential of the Academy is being further improved year by year, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev spoke in detail about the work done here to adapt the level of education to the requirements of the modern era and continuously improve the current conditions at the Academy and stated that the successes achieved by the cadets of this special higher educational institution in knowledge competitions in recent years are a logical result of the listed factors.

At the end of his speech, the Chief of the Service Ali Naghiyev expressed his firm belief that the officers graduating from the Academy will conscientiously fulfill their duties in the structural units of SSS where they will work, faithfully serve the political course of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and take their worthy places in the ranks of the security agencies.