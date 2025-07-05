Kazakhstan Railways launches major passenger transport and infrastructure upgrade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, July 5. Kazakhstan Railways is implementing a large-scale program to upgrade passenger transport and railway infrastructure, Trend reports.

According to the information, over the past four years, the company has acquired 424 new locomotives and 369 passenger cars.



An important step was the opening of production of modern passenger cars at the domestic plant "Stadler Kazakhstan." Under the contract, delivery of 557 new train sets is planned by 2030, which will allow the company to completely renew its entire passenger fleet.



At the same time, reconstruction of 125 railway stations is underway. The volume of scheduled repairs of railway tracks has been significantly increased: more than 1400 kilometers are repaired annually. Thus, in 2023, 1443 kilometers were repaired, and in 2024 - 1430 kilometers.



By 2029, it is planned to renew 11,000 kilometers of railway tracks. By 2027, 5,000 kilometers of roads will be built and modernized, including key routes: Dostyk – Moyinty (836 km, already completed); Darbaza – Maktaaral (152 km); Bakhty – Ayagoz (272 km); Moyinty – Kyzylzhar (329 km); Almaty bypass (75 km); Altynkol – Zhetygen (modernization, 293 km).