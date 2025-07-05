Azerbaijan’s SSS Academy marks graduation day with proud ceremony (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5.​ On July 4, a solemn graduation ceremony was held at the Academy of the State Security Service (SSS) named after Heydar Aliyev (Academy), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani SSS.

The event was attended by the Chief of the SSS, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, senior employees of the Service, veterans of security agencies, professors and teachers of the Academy, graduates, and their parents.

First, the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in front of the Academy's Heydar Aliyev Museum was visited, and the dear memory of the great personality was commemorated with deep respect. After a minute of silence was observed in memory of our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, then the National Anthem was played and later the graduates were presented with diplomas of the Academy.

Then, the Chief of the SSS Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev made a speech and congratulated the graduates on their successful graduation from the Academy and wished them success in their future service activities. The Chief of Service stated that young officers who are graduates of this educational institution named after the Great Leader should base their activities on the principles of endless loyalty to the Motherland and the People set the task of protecting the security of the state as their highest goal, be always vigilant and keep alive the legacy of professionalism in the security agencies of the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Emphasizing that the material and technical base and personnel potential of the Academy is being further improved year by year, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev spoke in detail about the work done here to adapt the level of education to the requirements of the modern era and continuously improve the current conditions at the Academy and stated that the successes achieved by the cadets of this special higher educational institution in knowledge competitions in recent years are a logical result of the listed factors.

At the end of his speech, the Chief of the Service Ali Naghiyev expressed his firm belief that the officers graduating from the Academy will conscientiously fulfill their duties in the structural units of SSS where they will work, faithfully serve the political course of President of Azerbaijan Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and take their worthy places in the ranks of the security agencies.

Other speakers conveyed their deep confidence, that the graduates will be able to properly apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired at the Academy in their future activities, and also expressed their gratitude for the attention demonstrated to the cadets and for the conditions created here.

The solemn ceremony ended with a commemorative photo being taken.