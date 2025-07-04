Over 50,000 people now live, work, and study in the liberated territories - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Armenia buried over one million mines in our territories. Since the Patriotic War, nearly 400 of our compatriots have been killed or seriously injured as a result of mine explosions, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is now building new cities and villages in the territories devastated by Armenia.

“The Great Return Program is being successfully implemented. To date, we have facilitated the return of former internally displaced persons to 16 cities and villages. Currently, over 50,000 people live, work, and study in the liberated territories,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.