Slovenia launches new eco-mobility project with EU funding
Photo: Government website of Slovenia
Slovenia’s Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development has greenlit 2.5 million euros in EU funding for a major urban mobility project in Celje. Aimed at improving pedestrian, cycling, and public transport infrastructure, the initiative supports sustainable development and enhanced safety—particularly for schoolchildren.
