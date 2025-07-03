Iran elevates product exports via its South Khorasan Province

From March through June 2025, exports from Iran’s North Khorasan province grew by 5 percent in value and 8 percent in weight compared to last year. The province exported $195 million worth of goods, with a significant portion produced locally. Imports to the province also saw sharp increases during this period.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register