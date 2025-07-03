Uzbekistan tops central banks in gold sales for May 2025
In May 2025, Uzbekistan maintained its position as the top gold seller among central banks, selling 27 tons over the first five months of the year. Global central banks increased gold reserves by 20 tons in May, with Kazakhstan leading purchases at 7 tons, followed by Türkiye and Poland at 6 tons each.
