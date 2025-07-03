At a time when we are implementing “Great Return” program, help from brotherly countries is especially valuable - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3.​ Today, as Karabakh and East Zangezur are being revived, infrastructure, houses, and public buildings are being constructed, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents at the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the village of Khidirli in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

"First and foremost, in every project, we plan schools, kindergartens, nurseries, and medical points. Life cannot be normal without these,” he said.

“And, of course, at a time when we are successfully implementing the ‘Great Return’ program, help from brotherly countries is especially valuable. This help comes from the soul, from the heart of the Kyrgyz people,” the head of state noted.