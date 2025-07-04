Azerbaijani students to study at China's leading universities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Under the agreement on cooperation in the field of education between the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China, Azerbaijani students will study on scholarship at leading universities in China, Trend reports via the State Agency for Science and Higher Education of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, 43 students will study at such universities as Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shanghai University, Zhejiang University, China University of Geosciences, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Wuhan University, Sichuan University, University of International Business and Economics, Hubei University, and other prestigious institutions of higher education.

"Students will study in bachelor's (1 person), master's (37 people) and doctoral (5 people) programs in specialties - international relations and management, environmental engineering, law, computer science, international trade, finance, transport engineering, business management, accounting, educational theory and ecology,'' the information notes.