Bosnia showcases economic growth and stability at IMF plenary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Defense Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zukan Helez spoke during the plenary sessions about the current state of the economy in the country, with reference to global and regional trends and their impact on the country’s economic and monetary position, Trend reports via the Bosnian Defense Ministry.

He clearly emphasized that Bosnia and Herzegovina does not currently need additional borrowing, and that the country’s economic development is showing growth. With conditions of political stability, fiscal discipline, and continued reforms, the economic and industrial development of the country can be significantly enhanced.

Helez highlighted that Bosnia and Herzegovina has committed to protecting the most vulnerable segments of the population through its fiscal measures and will continue to do so in the upcoming period.

The official expressed gratitude to the IMF for its key role in providing financial assistance, technical support, and capacity building, helping Bosnia and Herzegovina overcome economic challenges and implement crucial reforms.

“The IMF has recently been helping us strengthen the capacity of the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina, improve fiscal management, and maintain macroeconomic stability. With the establishment of the IMF Technical Assistance Center in Vienna, Bosnia and Herzegovina can expect more significant and concrete support from the IMF for the country’s economic development,” Minister Helez said.

On the sidelines of the IMF plenary sessions, Minister Helez held several meetings with IMF representatives, including Marnix van Rij, Deputy Executive Director for the Bosnia and Herzegovina constituency, Mark Horton, Deputy Director of the IMF’s Europe Department, as well as representatives of other countries’ governments.

Minister Helez also thanked Luxembourg’s Finance Minister, Gilles Roth, for the country’s support of one million euros through the NATO package for building Bosnia and Herzegovina’s defense capacities (DCB).

