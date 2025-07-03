President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, Trend reports.

''Esteemed Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all the friendly people of Belarus on the national holiday – Independence Day.

Azerbaijan and Belarus are bound by traditionally close relations of friendship and mutual support. I am pleased to note the high dynamics of cooperation between our countries, which is enriched with new content every year. It is gratifying that we have achieved a good level in developing interstate dialogue, strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and intensifying cultural and humanitarian ties.

I am convinced that through our joint efforts, bilateral relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus will continue to dynamically expand and deepen in all directions, in the spirit of strategic partnership for the benefit of our friendly peoples and countries.

On this momentous day, I wish you, dear Alexander Grigoryevich, robust health, happiness, and success in your state activities, and the Republic of Belarus – well-being and prosperity,'' the letter reads.