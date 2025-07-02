Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin valuation downturns

On July 2, the newly minted Bahar Azadi gold coin from Iran transacted at a valuation of 828 million rials (approximately $1,378), reflecting a decrement from the previous day's figure of 846 million rials. The reduction in pricing transpires in the context of persistent currency volatility subsequent to Iran's transition to a floating exchange rate regime on May 31. Antiquated numismatic items and lower denomination currencies likewise underwent fluctuations in valuation.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register