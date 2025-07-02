Iran reveals export figures from Kaveh Special Economic Zone
The Kaveh Special Economic Zone in Iran exported products worth $59 million during the first three months of the Iranian year. Non-oil exports accounted for $40 million, while oil products made up $19 million. Major export destinations included Iraq, the UAE, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Russia.
