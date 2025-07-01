Iran nears partial commissioning of strategic rail line with Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. A station and a two-way line will be commissioned on the border of Iran and Iraq within the framework of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line between the two countries during the next month, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Executive Director of the Railways Company of Iran, Jabbar Ali Zakeri, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it's planned to accelerate the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line this year.

Zakeri said that the construction of this railway line is expected to be completed next year.

The deputy minister noted that the creation of these opportunities for the welfare of citizens visiting Iraq is in the spotlight.

The Shalamcheh settlement of the Khorramshahr County of the Khuzestan Province, located in the southwest of Iran, is located on the border with Iraq. The length of the railway line from this settlement to the Iraqi city of Basra will be approximately 32 km. Part of the railway line will pass over the Arvand River, and it is planned to build an 800-meter-long bridge over the river.

The Iranian side states that with the commissioning of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line, it will be possible to transport 8-10 million tons of cargo and approximately 12 million passengers per year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel