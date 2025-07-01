bp sheds light on date of first oil production at Azerbaijan's Karabakh field

First oil from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh oil field is expected around 2029-2030, says Tamam Bayatli, Head of bp Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye Communications. Work to accelerate drilling and evaluation at the field is currently underway. Meanwhile, further exploration is needed at the Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara field before production plans can be finalized.

