Arayik Harutyunyan confirms Armenian President awarded Jalal Harutyunyan lieutenant general rank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. During ongoing proceedings at the Baku Military Court on June 30, defendant Arayik Harutyunyan confirmed that Jalal Harutyunyan, the so-called "defense minister" of the illegal entity established in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories, was awarded the rank of lieutenant general in 2020 by the President of Armenia, Trend reports.

Harutyunyan clarified that the illegitimate regime’s "army" lacked the authority to make such decisions.

"Jalal Harutyunyan was awarded the rank of lieutenant general by President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, based on the Prime Minister’s recommendation," he said.

Harutyunyan further disclosed that the so-called entity lacked a military police, military prosecutor’s office, or military court to address war crimes.

"The military police was part of the Armenian armed forces’ structure. The military prosecutor’s office operated under the Armenian Prosecutor’s Office. General court proceedings, I believe, were handled in the Syunik court. No such trials took place in Karabakh," he explained.

The trial continues against Armenian nationals charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws of war, financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

