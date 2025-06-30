Bulgaria, Romania, Türkiye complete joint mine-sweeping operation in Black Sea (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The fifth activation of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group (MCM BLACK SEA) has concluded. This marks the second activation of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group in 2025, which was under the command of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The tactical formation was led by Captain First Rank Pavlin Petkov. The tactical group included the auxiliary ship Captain First Rank Dimitar Dobrev and the minehunter Struma from the Bulgarian Navy, the minehunter Gigulescu from the Romanian Navy, and the minehunter Akçakoca from the Turkish Navy. The commander of the tactical group was Captain First Rank Lachezar Ivanov from the Bulgarian Navy.

The group began its activation on June 11, 2025, in Burgas and concluded on June 26 in Istanbul, Türkiye. During the activation, the group participated in the exercise EP MCM DIVE-25. The integration of forces and the exchange of experience continued with the goal of enhancing NATO’s maritime situational awareness in the Black Sea.

Over the course of their time at sea, the group’s ships covered 716 nautical miles. During these operations, the crews conducted mine countermeasure surveillance for a total of 205 hours and surveyed an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers for floating mines.

During the welcoming ceremony, Rear Admiral Kiril Mihaylov, Commander of the Bulgarian Navy, expressed high praise for the group’s actions under Bulgarian command. He offered sincere gratitude to the group’s leadership, ship commanders, and crews who gave their utmost to successfully complete this activation.

By working to improve readiness against mine threats in the Black Sea, the mine countermeasures group made a significant contribution to enhancing the capabilities and operational interoperability of allied naval forces. Demonstrating excellent cooperation and coordination, the ship crews contributed to improving security and safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

“With your actions at sea and the overall performance of the mine countermeasures group, you have proven that Bulgarian naval personnel stand proudly within NATO’s unified ranks. Alongside our regional allies and with the support of the countries that backed this activation, we are capable of tackling the threat posed by floating mines in the Black Sea. The tasks ahead will not be easier, but our joint efforts in these operations enhance our communication, provide opportunities to learn from our allies' experience, and to share our own,” said Rear Admiral Mihaylov.

