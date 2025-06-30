Azerbaijan updates on health of landmine explosion victim in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30.​ A man injured in a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district was admitted to the emergency department of Barda Central District Hospital in the early hours of June 30, the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB) told Trend.

TABIB reported that the victim, born in 1988, suffered a traumatic amputation of his right foot and underwent immediate surgery.

"His condition is currently assessed as moderate, and he remains under treatment in the intensive care unit," the information notes.