Iran partially opens airspace for international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Iran has partially restored air traffic for international flights, Majid Akhavan from the country's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said, Trend reports.

He noted that airspace for international civil aviation flights over the central region and partially over the western part of the country has been reopened.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

