Emirates suspends flights to and from Tehran until July 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Emirates has announced the suspension of all flights to and from Tehran until July 5, 2025, inclusive, due to the evolving situation in the region, Trend reports.

In a statement, the airline said that passengers traveling to Iran with a stopover in Dubai will not be accepted for carriage at their point of departure until further notice.

Emirates advised passengers whose flights have been cancelled to contact their travel agents for rebooking. Those who purchased tickets directly from the airline are encouraged to reach out to their Emirates representative.

Meanwhile, the airline announced that flights to Baghdad will resume on Tuesday, July 1, and to Basra on Wednesday, July 2. Passengers traveling to Iraq with a transfer in Dubai will be accepted for transportation.