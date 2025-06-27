Iran casts doubt on IAEA inspectors’ visit to damaged nuclear sites

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Iran has raised doubts about the possibility of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors visiting the country to inspect damaged nuclear facilities, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a televised statement, Trend reports.

Araghchi noted that one of the IAEA’s main requests is for inspectors to assess the extent of damage at certain nuclear sites. However, he emphasized that the scale of destruction is significant and that any visit might require separate approval from Iran’s National Security Council.

He also mentioned that Tehran currently lacks an appropriate facility to host the IAEA Director General.

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament approved legislation to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, but the agency said it had not yet received official notification from Tehran.