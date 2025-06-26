AIIB enters agreement to boost venture capital investments in Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have signed a partnership agreement aimed at supporting venture capital (VC) investment in emerging markets across Asia, Trend reports.

Under the agreement, the HKMA and the AIIB will jointly invest in a portfolio of VC funds that focus on technology-enabled and green infrastructure initiatives in developing Asian economies. The partnership is intended to contribute to innovation-driven growth in the region while reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as a hub for venture capital and financial services.

The initiative is designed to facilitate the development of innovative technologies and business models that can support infrastructure transformation and energy transition in the Global South. By pooling expertise, networks, and financial resources, the two institutions aim to enhance the availability of capital for early-stage enterprises in the region.

Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, Paul Chan, emphasized the need for substantial investment in infrastructure and energy transition across developing countries. He noted that the collaboration would contribute to inclusive growth in the region and strengthen Hong Kong’s position as a center for finance, innovation, and technology.

HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue said the agreement allows the Authority to benefit from AIIB’s experience in sourcing investable opportunities in emerging Asia within a structured risk management framework. He added that the collaboration is expected to serve as a model for scaling capital toward innovation in the region.

AIIB President Jin Liqun described the partnership as a continuation of the strong relationship between the Bank and Hong Kong. He noted that by combining the capabilities of both institutions, the initiative is expected to help mobilize capital, support infrastructure development, and accelerate sustainable growth across Asia.