BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Since June 25, Iranian authorities have resumed operations at several airports located in the eastern part of the country, Trend reports.

The airspace over eastern Iran is now open for domestic, international, and transit flights.

Airports that have restarted services include Sabzevar, Mashhad, Birjand, Zabol, Zahedan, Saravan, Chabahar, Iranshahr, Sarakhs, Gonabad, Jiroft, and Jask.