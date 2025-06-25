Azerbaijan experiences growth in foreign investments over 5M2025
From January through May 2025, foreign investment in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital reached 1.645 billion manat ($971 million), up 391.9 million manat ($231.3 million) from a year earlier. Of this, $705 million went to oil and gas, and $266 million to the non-oil sector. Total investment from all sources stood at 6.695 billion manat ($3.95 billion).
