Azerbaijan reveals progress on renewable energy targets in electricity sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. The implementation of projects aimed at achieving the goal set by the Azerbaijani government to reach a 30 percent share of renewable energy in the country’s electricity generation capacity by 2030 is successfully ongoing, Head of the Project Management Department at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy Jabrayil Aliyev told Trend.

The department head emphasized that work is ongoing to implement plans for the construction and grid connection of around two GW of utility-scale solar and wind power plants by 2027.

“Azerbaijan’s total installed electricity generation capacity for 2024 is 8,415 MW, with renewable energy sources accounting for 1,792 MW, which makes up 21.3 percent of the total capacity. As a result of the implementation of these important projects, it is planned to achieve the 2030 target ahead of schedule,” Aliyev emphasized.

