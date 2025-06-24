Over past 20 years, we have virtually rebuilt Azerbaijan’s energy system from scratch - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Mingachevir has a rich history as an energy center, and the strong human capital developed here has undoubtedly played a vital role in achieving today’s successes, said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

The head of state emphasized: “Over the past 20 years, we have virtually rebuilt Azerbaijan’s energy system from scratch. New power plants have been constructed across different regions of our country. At the same time, reconstruction works have been carried out in Mingachevir as well.”