Latvian producer prices rise slightly amid falling energy costs
Photo: Wikipedia
Industrial producer prices in Latvia edged up in May 2025, with growth led by the food and wood sectors, while falling energy and tech prices softened the overall increase. The latest data reflect modest inflationary pressure in both domestic and export markets.
