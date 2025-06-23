Qatar condemns IRGC missile strike on U.S. base as ‘blatant violation’

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Arab World Materials 23 June 2025 21:35 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Qatar has strongly condemned the missile attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Al-Udeid Air Base, calling it a “blatant violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter”, Trend reports.

The statement came from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.

Qatar’s government affirmed its right to deliver an appropriate response in line with international law, while urging an immediate halt to military actions and a return to diplomatic talks to safeguard regional stability.

Earlier, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base.

