Qatar condemns IRGC missile strike on U.S. base as ‘blatant violation’

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Qatar has strongly condemned the missile attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on the Al-Udeid Air Base, calling it a “blatant violation of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter”, Trend reports.

The statement came from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari.

Qatar’s government affirmed its right to deliver an appropriate response in line with international law, while urging an immediate halt to military actions and a return to diplomatic talks to safeguard regional stability.

Earlier, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the missile strike on Al-Udeid Air Base.